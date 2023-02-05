Barcelona thrash Sevilla to go eight points clear in La Liga

Barcelona put up a fantastic display at the Camp Nou on Sunday to thrash Sevilla 3-0 in a La Liga encounter.

With the win, the Catalonians climbed eight points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Real Madrid were stunned by Mallorca earlier on Sunday.

Jordi Alba opened the scoring in the 58th minute after Barva had endured a frustrating goalless first half.

Read Also: La Liga: Asensio misses penalty as Real Madrid stunned by Mallorca

Gavi then tapped home Raphinha’s cross to double the lead after 71 minutes before the Brazil winger rounded off the scoring by poking in Alba’s cross late on.

Defeat leaves Sevilla 16th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now