Barcelona to take ‘disciplinary measures’ after violence trails El Clasico defeat

La Liga giants, Barcelona have promised to take security and disciplinary measures to ensure the violence that trailed their El Clasico defeat on Sunday does not repeat.

Barca were beaten at Camp Nou by their biggest rivals Real Madrid, who clinched the 2-1 victory to go top of the league.

Barca have hit out at the “violent and disdainful acts” that head coach Ronald Koeman was subjected to as he attempted to leave the Stadium after the game.

Koeman became the first Barcelona manager in 81 years to lose his first three El Clasicos, and the fans did not take it lightly.

Read Also: Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future

After the game, the Dutchman’s car was attacked as he tried to leave, with a number of supporters showing their frustration by surrounding his vehicle

“FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou.

“The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again,” read a club statement posted on social media.

Barcelona who have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now