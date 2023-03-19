Sports
El Clasico: Barcelona seal incredible comeback victory over Real Madrid
Barcelona came from behind to beat rivals Real Madrid 2-1 in a top-of-the-table La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.
Real Madrid went ahead early in the game when Vinicius Jr’s cross was headed into his own net by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.
But Sergi Roberto’s shot equalized for the hosts before Marco Asensio saw a late strike for Real ruled out for offside.
Read Also: Ligue 1: Mbappe, Messi in action as PSG fall to first home defeat in 2yrs
Franck Kessie then scored a dramatic late winner as Barcelona move 12 points clear in La Liga.
Both sides have 12 league matches remaining and Barca are in a dominant position as they look to win the title for the first time since 2018-19.
Barcelona manager Xavi said: “The league is not decided but it’s a huge win of course.
“I think we deserved the win and we were better than Real Madrid, we created more opportunities.”
