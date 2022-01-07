Barcelona’s Coutinho signs loan move to Aston Villa

Brazilian star, Philippe Coutinho has completed a loan move to English Premier League side Aston Villa on Friday afternoon.

The Barcelona player is to undergo a medical and secure a work permit for the deal to be wrapped.

The deal also includes an option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m from the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

Coutinho is only returning to English football, as he had joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Read Also: Barcelona’s Coutinho out for three months after knee surgery

The Brazil international has not had the expected impact at the Catalan side, and Barca are keen to lighten their wage bill hence the move.

Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham were also linked with a move for Coutinho but Villa got the man.

The playmaker, who has scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for the Catalans, has 18 months to run on his Nou Camp contract, which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Aston Villa, with new boss Steven Gerrard, are currently 13th in the Premier League after 19 matches this season.

