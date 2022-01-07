Sports
Barcelona’s Coutinho signs loan move to Aston Villa
Brazilian star, Philippe Coutinho has completed a loan move to English Premier League side Aston Villa on Friday afternoon.
The Barcelona player is to undergo a medical and secure a work permit for the deal to be wrapped.
The deal also includes an option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m from the Spanish giants at the end of the season.
Coutinho is only returning to English football, as he had joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.
Read Also: Barcelona’s Coutinho out for three months after knee surgery
The Brazil international has not had the expected impact at the Catalan side, and Barca are keen to lighten their wage bill hence the move.
Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham were also linked with a move for Coutinho but Villa got the man.
The playmaker, who has scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for the Catalans, has 18 months to run on his Nou Camp contract, which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Aston Villa, with new boss Steven Gerrard, are currently 13th in the Premier League after 19 matches this season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...