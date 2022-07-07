Barkindo’s death heart-breaking, a huge loss to Nigeria – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo.

Barkindo, whose tenure will end this month, died on Tuesday evening, a few hours after he was honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Office, Tinubu described Barkindo’s death as sudden and heart-breaking.

The statement read: “Nigeria just lost an illustrious son and an outstanding professional in the global oil industry.”

“Dr. Mohammed Barkindo represented our country well in the last six years as Secretary-General of OPEC. His term in OPEC brought stability to the global oil industry. He was a positive influence in mobilising consensus in dealing with global energy crisis.

“His death at the height of his glory is heart-breaking and a great loss to our country, the international community, his family and friends.

“My heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari who nominated him to represent our country in OPEC, his immediate family, the government and people of Adamawa State, especially Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to comfort the Barkindo family and all the people he left behind. May Munificent Allah grant Dr. Barkindo Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”

