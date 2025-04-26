‘Baseless fabrications’ – Gov Buni rules himself out of Atiku-led coalition

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ruled himself out of the opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor made the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs in the Yobe State Government House in Damaturu, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

An unnamed group had, in a text message, claimed that Buni and four other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors had concluded arrangements to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the coalition before the 2027 general elections.

However, Buni described the message as baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination, and assumptions that did not cross paths with reality in any way, shape, or form.

“Buni is no ordinary member of APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins.

“His contributions to building APC as a two-term National Secretary and National Chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee make him unique, and his decision to leave the party cannot be speculated.

“The author and his paymasters must have been interested in Buni’s political sagacity and only wished they had the likes of the governor. It must be wishful thinking.”

