‘Baseless’ – Kano NNPP debunks rumours on Kwankwaso’s imminent switch to APC

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has dismissed rumours on the impending defection of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NNPP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, made the clarification at a media briefing in Kano.

.The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, claimed during the week that his predecessor had concluded plans to return to the ruling party.

He declared that NNPP has collapsed in Kano State.

Dungurawa, who said that Kwankwaso did not need to consult anyone before making any political decision, stressed that there were no plans for his defection from NNPP.

He said: “We have no business with APC, and do not have any intention to defect.”

The chairman described the speculation as baseless and motivated by desperation.

He expressed confidence that the NNPP administration in Kano State is taking shape and restoring law and order in the area.

