Sports
Basketball federation invites 21 players for FIBA W’Cup qualifiers
21 players have been called up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to the D’Tigers’ camp in preparation for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Luanda, Angola.
The invited players were announced by the NBBF on its official Twitter account.
The list of invitees for the qualifications includes two foreign-based professionals and 19 domestic pros.
#BREAKING:@FIBAWC QUALIFIERS IN LUANDA, ANGOLA@NigeriaBasket Players, Coaches and Officials to the National Camp in Abuja Nigeria, from 12th – 21st February 2023#DTigers #NBBF pic.twitter.com/O1wxVdelio
— #NBBF (@nbbfonline) February 10, 2023
Read Also: American coaches to train basketball coaches in Lagos
They are to fly the Nigerian colours in Abuja from February 24 to February 26, 2023, when the World Cup qualifiers go down.
And the camp will take place in Abuja’s MKO Abiola Stadium’s indoor sports arena from February 12 to February 21.
In the qualifying rounds, D’Tigers will compete against Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Angola.
The African qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup offer five berths.
