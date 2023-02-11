Basketball federation invites 21 players for FIBA W’Cup qualifiers

21 players have been called up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to the D’Tigers’ camp in preparation for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Luanda, Angola.

The invited players were announced by the NBBF on its official Twitter account.

The list of invitees for the qualifications includes two foreign-based professionals and 19 domestic pros.

Read Also: American coaches to train basketball coaches in Lagos

They are to fly the Nigerian colours in Abuja from February 24 to February 26, 2023, when the World Cup qualifiers go down.

And the camp will take place in Abuja’s MKO Abiola Stadium’s indoor sports arena from February 12 to February 21.

In the qualifying rounds, D’Tigers will compete against Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Angola.

The African qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup offer five berths.

