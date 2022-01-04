Basketballer, Tristan Thompson, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for fathering baby with another woman

American basketball player,Tristan Thompson has admitted to fathering a child with fitness model and personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

The NBA star confirmed this via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian passes bar exam after three failed attempts

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

He went on to apologize to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now