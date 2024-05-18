Basketmouth’s estranged wife, Elsie, reveals why she will not reconcile with the comedian

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has explained why she will not reconcile with her ex-husband.

The mother of three claimed that individuals have been sending unfavorable comments under photos on Instagram, where she was speaking to those who keep telling her to get back together with her ex-husband.

People who prefer to see a woman weep and wallow in grief after a failed marriage, according to Elsie, are the ones who are implying that she isn’t happy and should return to her husband’s home.

She emphasized further that no woman leaves her marriage voluntarily without first making every effort to keep it together and reminded everyone to mind their business and not assume that a marriage’s dissolution is the result of insufficient efforts.

“Guys, I don’t know why a woman would post a photo and a video of her living her life and you go under the comment section and you are saying things like ”go back to your husband’s life, I know you are not happy, I know you are just pretending”. How do you know that?” she queried.

“Why would you think that a woman would wake up and decide to leave her marriage just like that? It doesn’t work that way. Trust me, both parties would have tried to work it out. And the point where it’s not working out, they go their separate ways. Plus, it’s not even your business to start with

“Why is it a problem that a woman decides to move on with her life and do her thing? Why do you think it’s OK for you to come and tell her what to do? How about going to tell the man involved and tell him, “go back to your wife’s house,” or it (does) not work that way?

“That’s why you constantly get blocked. Because you don’t know how to talk. If for anything, I feel like you should share encouraging words but instead you are just guessing nonsense

“I feel like you will be happier when you see a woman unhappy. Don’t come under people’s posts to say nonsense about what you know nothing about. Please,” Elsie noted.

