Sports
Bassey completes switch to Ajax, signs five-year contract
Super Eagles star, Calvin Bassey has successfully completed a move from Scottish club Rangers to Dutch side Ajax.
Bassey’s move fetched Rangers a club record sales fee of £19.6m, as Rangers’ previous highest sale was £11.5m for Nathan Patterson.
Meanwhile, add-ons could boost the sale of Bassey by another £3m, according to reports from Britain.
The 22-year-old Nigeria international signed a five-year deal with the Dutch champions.
Read Also: Rohr hands maiden invitation to Calvin Bassey, calls up 22 others for WCQ
Bassey joined Rangers from Premier League club Leicester City in 2020, and emerged as a key player for the Scots last season.
The defender helped his club reach the final of the Europa League in the last campaign, and also won the Scottish cup.
He made 15 appearances in his first season at Rangers, who won their first top-flight title in a decade during that campaign.
Bassey will now join up with his Ajax teammates at their preseason training camp in Austria.
