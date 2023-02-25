Battle ready security personnel take charge as election materials arrive Kuje

Polling units in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have been mounted by battle ready security personnel for today’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The security personnel were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Though election materials already arrived the Council, voting was yet to commence as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission were yet to move out with the electoral materials to the various polling units of the Council from the Science Primary School, Kuje-Abuja.

