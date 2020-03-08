Battles everywhere; Oba Akinruntan & AMCON, Solid Star Vs former bosses, Stephanie Coker’s on IVF and all the hot scoop that made the round

HRH OBATERU AKINRUNTAN

These are certainly not good times for the founder of Obat Oil and Gas, His Royal Highness, Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan if news making the rounds are anything to go by.

We gather that the billionaire oil magnate has lost control of his Abuja hotel after it was taken over by the Assets Manage­ment Company, AMCON; over a N5 billion debts owed Ecobank Plc.

There is also a gist that the monarch may have also lost his hold on his once profitable tank farm as it has now fallen into the hands of some financial institutions due to certain irregularities in the management of the business.

DR IBIJOKE SANWO-OLU

Nollywood producer Yinka Olaiya dragged the First Lady of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in her march against drug abuse against youths.

Dr Sanwo-Olu joined a number of Lagos commissioners and Nigerian movie stars to preach against drug abuse among youths, especially in Secondary Schools, during the screening of the movie ‘Scourge’, produced by Yinka Olaiya for Trauma Savers Life Support (TSLS) Foundation.

One in five youths who are drug users are suffering from drug addiction said Olaiya while explaining what in­spired the initiative, Trauma Savers Life Support (TSLS) Foundation.

MOROCCO MADUKA

The cities of Awka and Onitsha in Anambra State of Nigeria will come alive on the 23rd and 24th October 2020 respectively for the 60 years anniversary of Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka.

Gist reveals that the two-day event in both cities will witness a public lecture in Awka on the first day and on the second day; all roads will lead to Onitsha for the musical fiesta for the act regarded as the oldest Igbo performing musician alive.

Further scoop reveals that the two day music concert in honour of Morocco Maduka was earlier scheduled for the 6th and 7th of March 2020, but was moved forward to the new dates due what the promoters termed “the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus that is creating health fears around the world.”

AMVCA

The voting publics now have one more week to cast their votes for their favourite movie stars who have been nominated in different categories for the forthcoming Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14 in Lagos, the voting public for the seventh edition of the AMVCA now have seven more days to choose their favourite thespians across several categories like; Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series), Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series), Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series), Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series).

Other categories include; the Best Short Film or Online Video are all open to public voting, while a panel of highly experienced judges will determine the outcome of other categories during the award ceremony.

ADEDEJI ADELEKE

Billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke, father of Nigerian pop star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke recently took delivery of another private jet for his long haul flights.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the Bombardier Global Express 6000 aircraft said to be worth about $62 million (N22, 661,000,000) is the second private jet to be acquired by the businessman.

The video of the newly acquired aircraft which was first seen on the official Instagram page of the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, now joins the growing list of exotic cars and state of the art apartments which are all synonymous with the man.

READ ALSO: Wande Coal’s comeback, Naomi Campbell’s Afrobeat list, Chimamanda Adichie & Lupita Nyongo’s collaboration and all the hot scoop that won’t go away….

BBNAIJA’S ESTHER

These are certainly the best of times for Miss Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade, a former housemate of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 4 tagged ‘Pepper Them’.

We gather that the reality TV star was recently endorsed as a brand ambassador of international beauty brand, Fair and White Paris, as a way of creating more awareness about the product.

Further scoop reveal that the ambassadorship deal will see Esther tour the country with the brand to achieve brand awareness and eradicating the production of fake Fair and White products in the Nigerian market.

SOLIDSTAR

Talented singer, Solidstar opened old wounds three years after exiting his erstwhile record label Achievas Entertainment with the release of a fresh new single titled ‘Ala’.

Originally christened Joshua Iniyezo by his parents, the singer in his new song seems to be sending a message to his former record label over money he claimed he is being owed after spending 10-years with the Achievas Entertainment.

This comes days after the singer claimed in a post on social media that his former label boss never wanted to see him happy claiming he made over N200 million for the Achievas Entertainment and in a swift response, his former employers said that the singer did not generate 10 per cent of the N100 million invested on his music career in 10 years.

STEPHANIE COKER

Sultry actress, Stephanie Coker, shocked many during the week when she opened up on having In vitro fertilization (IVF), an experience she said she wanted to keep to herself but for the many women she met struggling with fertility.

Stephanie Coker said after she got sick with Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome, she felt like she needed to share her experience to help others and also reduce the stigma surrounding infertility.

The actress added that her husband also played a big part in her coming out to share her story as he encouraged her to open up on her experience which has now led her to launch her vlog, ‘African and Pregnant’: a four part docu-series that follows her pregnancy journey.

Join the conversation

Opinions