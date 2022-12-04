BAUCHI: Abducted politician regains freedom after 14 days in captivity

After spending 14 days in captivity with his abductors, the young politician kidnapped in Boi village of Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, Mulki Markus Masoyi has finally been released and reunited with his family and community.

Reports monitored from the area revealed that Masoyi arrived home at about 12 midnight on Sunday to the embrace of his family members, friends, well wishers and others expressing gratitude to God and to all who stood by him while the drama lasted.

Hon Masoyi wrote on his Facebook, that “Glory be to God, I am Free by grace not by qualifications” .

“I want to use this medium to express my happiness to God and to each and everyone of you for your consistent prayers and support, words cannot express how grateful I am”, he added.

Speaking shortly after his release, the National President of Boi Progressive Association, Rev. Philemon Kicheme JP said that, the whole community was happy with the development.

He said that, “I am personally happy and I join fellow citizens to thank God almighty for intervention. We thank the Security agencies, the media and all those who played a vital role that led to our brother’s release” .

The Clergyman declared that, “This is going to be the last and we have taken steps to avoid further occurrence”.

As of the time of filing the report, it could not be established if ransom was paid, or how much was paid as following the demand of the sum of N100m by the abductors. Also, the State Police Command was yet to react to the development as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili did not respond to messages sent to his mobile phone number.

By Yemi Kanji

