Bauchi accident claims 3 lives, 16 others injured

A ghastly lone motor accident in Kurosha village, Bauchi State has claimed the lives of 3 Male adults while 16 others were injured.

A report from the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) from Ganjuwa Station office stated that the accident occurred at about 1813hrs and was reported at 1820hrs while operatives arrived at the scene for rescue operation at 1828hrs.

The accident which involved a Toyota Hiace commercial bus belonging to the fleet of Jigawa Sunrise occurred at Kurosha village 8mins, 1km away from Gadar Maiwa in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State along the Bauchi – Kano highway.

According to the FRSC, the cause of the accident was speed limit violation (SPV) and lost of control (LOC) by the driver.

A total of 20 passengers, 18 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child were involved in the accident out of which 16 comprising 15 male adults and 1 female adult were injured at various degrees.

All the accident victims including the dead were evacuated to Ningi General Hospital for treatment and confirmation of death after which the corpses were deposited at the mortuary.

The confirmation was jointly done by the FRSC STO in NINGI headed by DRC KM Chadi, STO of Ganjuwa LGA and the NPF, Kafin Madaki Division.

The FRSC therefore warned road users particularly commercial drivers to always adhere to the speed limit provision in order to minimize casualties in the cause of accident.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

