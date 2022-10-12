Bauchi APC accuses gov Mohammed of planning to harass opposition with anti-graft commission

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Wednesday accused Governor Bala Mohammed of intimidating perceived political enemies in the state.

The party’s statement came a few days after the governor signed a bill establishing the State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission (PCAC) into law.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Adamu Ali Jallah, the party questioned the rationale behind the creation of the commission with just four months to the 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “Since one of the cardinal objectives of the APC is to fight corruption in the country, the APC in the state would have welcomed the development, but it strongly suspects the motive behind the creation of the commission at this critical time.

“Given Governor Bala Mohammed’s antecedents of intolerance to opposition and desperation to hang on to power by all means, we strongly believe that the creation of the commission is to oppress, witch-hunt past and present public servants, PDP members who are defecting to the APC and anyone he views as a threat to his re-election bid and his appetite for corruption.

“From the onset, Governor Bala Mohammed has shown his true colour as a legalistic autocrat and succeeded in undermining the State House of Assembly when he enabled 11 out of the 31 members to elect the Speaker.

“His aim was to neutralize the second arm of government constitutionally created to check and over-sight his actions and hold him accountable. He has weakened the chain of constitutional control on his executive powers. Thus, it is doubtful whether PCAC has followed the due process of law.”

“Secondly, the governor has emasculated the State Judiciary by refusing to grant them the financial autonomy granted to them by the constitution.

“Thirdly, Governor Bala Mohammed has waged a sustained war on the state bureaucracy in order to intimidate, silence and cower the state Civil service to passive submission so as to rule the state like a corrupt amoral king without due regard for due process, rule of law or democratic norms.

“More importantly, Bala Mohammed is trying to oust the jurisdiction and impede the EFCC and ICPC to prosecute corrupt allegations against him, his family and nevertheless, to prove themselves.”

