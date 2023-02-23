Bauchi APC alleges PDP planning to rig presidential, National Assembly elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has raised the alarm on the grand plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of APC Campaign Council in the state, Sabo Mohammed, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Bauchi, alleged that the PDP in the state has been assembling computers and Information Communication Technology (ICT) experts to hack the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server.

He stressed that the party had perfected strategies to rig the election for all its candidates including the presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed said:”We are aware of several undemocratic antics that the PDP in Bauchi State is putting in place to rig the election. We are closely monitoring them to ensure that they did not succeed.

“But we are determined to ensure that every vote counted in Bauchi state. We have communicated to the relevant agencies and our party structure to be at alert and steadfast to ensure that the rule of law is further entrenched.”

He also claimed that PDP had recruited fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to work with the genuine ones divert results during the elections.

“We have informed our supporters about this, any corps members they suspect to be fake, should be reported to the security personnel for proper identification in order to fish out the fake ones recruited for the criminal jobs,” the chairman added.

