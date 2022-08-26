Bauchi APC questions lease, sale of state-owned moribund firms, wants EFCC, ICPC to step in

Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the state government for leasing and outright sales of some government-owned industries that have become moribund over the years.

While reacting to the stance of the government, the APC condemned in strong terms the move by the government, and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other anti-corruption agencies to visit the state, check out the transactions and commence investigation into what it described as unlawful development.

State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau while speaking during a press conference held at the APC State Secretariat on Friday, described the development as “shady, questionable and clearly adverse to the collective interest and well-being of the people of the state” .

The APC through the Chairman recalled that successive administrations in the state had spent billions of hard-earned state funds in establishing the industries now being disposed of by the government of Sen Bala Mohammed.

The APC alleged that the exercise was done in order to satisfy some personal interests in government lamenting that the affected industries are the famous Bauchi meat factory, the Bauchi furniture company, the Bauchi State fertilizer and blending company, Wikki hotels and tours and the Zaranda Hotel and Towers.

Bauchi APC crisis may fester, as stakeholders slam national reconciliation committee

According to the APC Chairman, “In spite of these laudable contributions made by the affected companies in improving the economy of Bauchi State, the administration of Bala Mohammed has sacrificed the industries for personal gains”

Babayo Aliyu Misau added that, “Bauchi State derives no meaningful benefit in any of the following transactions which include the leasing of Zaranda hotels for 25 years at N1.2 billion, leasing of Wikki hotels for 25 years at N200 million, outright selling of Bauchi meat factory which is worth billions of naira at the cheapest rate of N301 million”.

He further stated that, “disposing of Bauchi State Fertilizer and blending company at N400 million, sale of Galambi cattle ranch at N150 million and Bauchi state furniture company also dashed out at a negligible amount that is far less than its current value”

The APC Chairman added that, “More worrisome is the fact that the N2.251 billion to be realized as proceeds of the transactions is too meagre, considering the multi-billions current financial value of the disposed industries.

“The purchasing companies: AY Shafa Ltd, New Frontier Ltd, H and Y Global Ventures and Butfield Ltd are directly or indirectly linked to Governor Bala Mohammed as business partners and close associates.This is an indication that the entire transactions and bidding process were apparently compromised in gross violation of due process and oath of office”, the APC alleged.

According to the APC, “The combined consequences of the action of Governor Bala Mohammed as meted on the people of Bauchi state can be deduced to include the revenue base of Bauchi state been reduced to an unbearable minimum in that”.

It further said that, “the IGR can no longer sustain the state, the future of our youths has been mortgaged and rendered uncertain, government policies are now tailored to the advantage of few privileged individuals at the expense of the masses”.

While calling on people of the state as well as the APC members to remain law-abiding and peaceful citizens, the APC Chairman urged them to resist all forms of threat and political intimidations within the confines of the law.

It will be recalled that the state government recently announced its readiness to lease or outrightly sell some moribund industries in order to bring them back to existence.

By Yemi Kanji

