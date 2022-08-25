News
Bauchi Assembly approves changes in state’s penal code
The Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday passed bills on the amendments to the penal code and the establishment of the state’s emergency management agency.
This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Justice and Judiciary presented by its Chairman, Bello Muazu Shira, at the plenary.
Shira said: “The committee engaged stakeholders on the administration of justice in the State to holistically review the state’s Penal Code.
“The committee observed that the Penal Code of Bauchi State was passed into law in 1967 and the laws contained therein had become obsolete thereby truncating the administration of justice in the state.
READ ALSO: Bauchi Assembly recommends special court for gender-based violence
“The penal code is no longer in tandem with current realities in terms of crimes and punishments and this necessitated the need to amend and standardize the Penal Code to make it reckon with modern penal laws and practices so as to address the challenges and loopholes that hinder smooth administration of justice in the state.
According to him, the new bill recommends non-custodial punishment like community service in Section 74 to assist in decongesting the state’s correctional facilities, amended the scale of imprisonment in default of fine, increased the length of sentence and the amount of fine to contend with the current challenges of emerging crimes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...