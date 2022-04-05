Politics
Bauchi Assembly constitutes eight-man committee on constitution amendment
The Bauchi State House of Assembly has set up an eight-man committee to look at the proposals in the Bill on the amendment to the 1999 Constitution.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, inaugurated the committee at Tuesday’s plenary in Bauchi.
The Speaker had earlier received a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos, on the Constitution 5th Alteration Bill 2022.
The letter read: “The Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria concluded work on the 5th alteration bill 2022. It’s itemized from alteration one up to 66.”
In his remark, the speaker said the Assembly was party to the alteration of the constitution.
READ ALSO: Bauchi Assembly withdraws earlier confirmation of Commissioner for Education
He said: “The National Assembly have done their part and as provided by the Section 9 subsection 22 of the constitution, they have transmitted their resolution to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for their constitutional duty.”
The committee is headed by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, while the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital, is the Secretary.
Other members of the Committee are – Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, Saleh Muhammad and Bala Abdu Rishi.
