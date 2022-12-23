Bauchi Assembly screens, confirms 40 nominees as chairmen, deputies for 20 LGCs

Bauchi State House of Assembly has confirmed the nominees for Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Caretaker Committees of the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

The confirmation of the nominations followed a message received from the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammad announcing that he had changed the name of Abdullahi T Musa as nominee for Caretaker Chairman of Zaki Local Government and substituted him with Adamu Yakubu Sakwa.

While presenting the message which was addressed to the Speaker of the House, during plenary on Friday, Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Baballe Abubakar Dambam said that the Governor therefore requested the House to screen and confirm Adamu Yakubu Sakwa as Caretaker Chairman of Zaki Local Government

Minority Leader, Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency requested the House to invite the new nominee for screening so that he could be confirmed alongside other screened nominees and he was seconded by Hon. Yusuf Inuwa Dadiye representing Ganjuwa West Constituency.

Read also:Bauchi Assembly advocates for more youths participation in politics

The House unanimously approved and the nominee was asked to appear before the House for screening.

The Speaker asked the nominee some constitutional questions and he responded to the satisfaction of the House, thereafter, the Speaker allowed the Members to make comments or ask him some questions.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Jalam/Dagauda Constituency requested that all nominees for Chairmen and Deputies of Caretaker Committees screened by the House should be confirmed and was seconded by the Minority Leader Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency.

After the Speaker put the motion to voice vote, the Members unanimously voted in favour of the motion and confirmed all the nominations.

Those confirmed as Chairmen and Deputies were: Alkaleri, Chairman: Bala Ibrahim Pali, Deputy: Muhammad Idris Bappa; Bauchi, Chairman: Muhammad Baba Musa, Deputy: Bala Mato; Bogoro Markus Bitrus, Chairman, Deputy: Emmanuel Barnabas; Dambam, Chairman: Muhammad Ahmad Dambam, Deputy: Ilya Isah Dagauda and Darazo, Chairman: Zakari Inuwa Labaran, Deputy: Samaila Shehu.

Also confirmed were: Dass, Chairman: Ado Danladi Maigoro, Deputy, Yusuf Wakili; Gamawa, Chairman: Nasiru Bakura, Deputy, Salisu Dahiru; Ganjuwa, Chairman: Muhammad Idris, Deputy Ibrahim Shehu Baba; Giade Chairman: Abubakar Bello Nawaila, Deputy: Abdullahi Idris and Itas/Gadau, Chairman: Lawal Bello, Deputy Yakubu Sa’idu.

Others are: Jamaare, Chairman: Inuwa Moisha, Deputy: Saleh Muhammad; Katagum, Chairman: Umar Hassan, Deputy: Abdulhamid Datti; Kirfi, Chairman: Muhammad Tukur Adamu, Deputy: Muhammad Bashar; Misau

Chairman: Salisu Hussaini Hardawa, Deputy: Sallau Garba Tela and Ningi

Chairman: Ibrahim Zubairu Mato, Deputy: Muhammad Lawan Gudduba.

The rest are: Shira, Chairman: Babangida Ishaq Abdullahi, Deputy: Adamu Usman; Tafawa Balewa, Chairman: Samaila Wakili, Deputy: Salihu Adamu; Toro

Chairman: Danlami Garba Abubakar, Deputy: Auwal Abba; Warji, Chairman: Ibrahim Sama’ila, Deputy: Muhammad Sani Ya’u and Zaki, Chairman: Adamu Yakubu Sakwa, Deputy: Mamuda Aminu.

The House thereafter adjourned to Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 as moved and seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader and the Minority Leader.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now