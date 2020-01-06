BAUCHI: BVN screening exposes 596 dead staff, pensioners on govt payroll

The Bauchi State government led by Governor Bala Mohammed has uncovered 596 dead staff and pensioners on the state payroll after a compulsory BVN screening was conducted in the state.

Governor Mohammed had set up a Bauchi Bank Verification Committee, to fish out ghost workers and the findings of the committee revealed that after the three month screening involving 30,226 people in the state, 4,578 people did not appear before the Committee to be verified.

Breifing newsmen in Bauchi on Monday, Chairman of the Committee, Adamu Gumba revealed that the 90-day screening comprised state workers, local government workers and pensioners.

Gumba said: “Out of the 30,226 people that we screened, 24,736 have been cleared for payment. We discovered that 596 dead people were on the payroll. For those who did not show up, maybe they will have another chance to be verified by the implementation committee to be set up. I think they are suspects and everything must be done to identify them.

“If the entire 130,000 workers in the state and local governments, including pensioners, are verified, more ghost workers will be discovered because logically, if we could uncover ghost workers from the 30,226 people, how much more will be discovered if the entire number were verified.”

The Chairman of the Committee further assured that all those verified and cleared by the committee but have yet to receive their 3 months salaries and allowances will now be paid without any further delay.

