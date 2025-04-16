Bauchi CAN threatens to sue social media content creator, Dan Bello

Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on China based Nigerian social media content creator, Dan Bello to withdraw what it said is the defamatory and malicious publication he made recently or face legal action.

CAN described the said publication as “baseless, malicious and a deliberate attempt to malign its good image and ridicule its leadership, particularly the Chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus”.

Reacting to the said social media publication, CAN in a statement signed and issued by the Secretary, Rev Matthew Wakili Laslimbo titled RE: Malicious Allegations by Dan Bello – A Baseless, Defamatory Attack on the Bauchi State CAN Chairman and the Association” urged members of the public to disregard the publication.

The statement which was made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday reads: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State Chapter, issues this formal and unyielding rebuttal to the vile, malicious, and defamatory allegations recently spewed by Mr. Dan Bello against the person of our Chairman and the integrity of our Association.”

The CAN added, “Let it be stated unequivocally: Dan Bello’s claims are false, reckless, and libelous, a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of our leadership and mislead the public through fabrication, mischief, and spite. Dan Bello has offered not a single shred of credible evidence to support his wild allegations.”

“His claims are pure fiction, rooted in personal vendetta and petty jealousy, obviously fueled by masked faces. These reckless statements constitute defamation per se under the Nigerian law, statements so inherently damaging that their falsity and malicious intent are self-evident,” It added.

According to CAN, “Under Section 373 and 375 of the Nigerian Criminal Code, false accusations intended to damage the reputation of another person or body amount to criminal defamation, punishable by imprisonment.”

It then declared that, “We are already consulting with legal counsel and preparing to take decisive legal action. Our leader the CAN Chairman, Has never been to any part of the Western world nor addressed any foreign assembly for the said purpose as claimed by Dan Bello. Evidences of flight tickets, Audio/ video of the said address, Meeting Venues, details of account transactions would have been made bare in support of Dan Bello’s meritless campaign.”

CAN stressed that,”Bello’s disgraceful remarks are not just an attack on an individual, they are an attack on the unity and sanctity of the Christian body in Bauchi State. His comments were carefully designed to divide, provoke suspicion, and erode trust within the Church.”

READ ALSO: Police in Bauchi arrest 55-yr-old man for raping, impregnating daughter

It added that, “This will not be tolerated. His statements, filled with inaccuracies and provocations, are not only misleading—they are a direct insult to the peace-loving people of Bauchi State and an affront to the genuine efforts of interfaith leaders who have worked tirelessly to preserve unity and harmony in the state. Bauchi State, for years and since the emergence of the incumbent CAN Leadership, has been a beacon of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Northern Nigeria.

“The collaborative efforts between Christian and Muslim leaders(JNI), spearheaded in part by CAN and its Chairman, have been a model for other states to emulate. From joint peace summits, to grassroots conflict resolution, to inter-religious dialogue forums, the evidence of unity is overwhelming,” It stressed.

CAN further stated that, “Christian and Muslim communities have coexisted in mutual respect, with CAN playing a pivotal role in bridging divides. This peaceful atmosphere did not happen by accident, it was built on decades of deliberate effort, dialogue, and responsible leadership.”

It observed that,”Dan Bello, however, chooses to ignore this progress. His allegations completely disregard the facts on the ground, and instead attempt to inject division where there is unity, and stir conflict where there is peace.”

The leadership of CAN Bauchi has remained transparent, accountable, and consistent in defending the rights and interests of Christians across the state.

It added that,”Our Chairman has exemplified leadership marked by integrity, fairness, and spiritual devotion. To attempt to drag such a legacy through the mud with lies is not only immoral but legally actionable. We are currently preparing a lawsuit for libel and defamation against Dan Bello.”

CAN assured that,”We will not allow this slander to go unpunished. If he has grievances, he is welcome to pursue them through lawful and honorable means, not by launching public attacks devoid of evidence or substance. Under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), freedom of expression does not grant the license to defame or maliciously harm others. Mr. Bello will be made to account for his actions in a court of law.”

CAN therefore urged the public, the Christian community, and all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the noise of a disgruntled individual with no moral or factual ground to stand on.

It concluded that,”The truth will prevail. CAN Bauchi remains unshaken, undivided, and more determined than ever to protect the spiritual and social interests of our people.”

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now