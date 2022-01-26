Bauchi CJ laments fraudulent acts of staff plunging state into huge financial debt

Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has lamented that fraudulent activities of yet to be identified people using forged documents belonging to the State Judiciary has plunged the state government into huge liabilities running into billions of naira.

The Chief Judge has therefore sworn in 31 Commissioners of Oath for Sharia court of Appeal to check such activities of the clique said to be perpetrating the fraudulent acts.

Justice Umar while swearing in the newly appointed Commissioners who are to work with those of the State High Court, said that, “the recent directive I gave for the investigation was the instances some staff of the High Court entered into contractual relationship with various companies worth Billions of Naira using forged stamp, letter headed paper of the office of the Chief Registrar and forms without our knowledge, authority or consent”.

The fraudulent contracts according to her included, Daneejow for the sum of N162,000,000.00 to supply 6,000 bags of rice: Nakuwa Nig. Enterprise for the sum of N168,000,000.00 (to supply Rice 6,000 bags); Anieco Global Synergy Ltd, the sum of N1,080,000,000.00 (to supply 4,000 Laptops); Kommy Foods and Braids LTD, the sum of N2,200,000.00 (supplied Rice 1,800 bags)

Others are: Y.K Priority for the sum of N3,100,000,000.00 (to supply Lady’s Motorcycle 10,000); Task Systems N1,100,000,000.00 (to supply Laptops 500 Units); Mabs Resources Ltd. N5,750,000,000.00 (to supply Keke Napep 5 Units); Rockchuks Resources International Ltd (Rice 1,800 bags) and Khusufah Nig, Ltd. 50,400,000.00 (Rice 400 bags).

She said that, “In an instance where the victims of the fraudulent activity complained directly to the EFCC. The staff were investigated and charged to court by the EFCC and are currently standing trial.

“Another similar instance was about four months ago when some staff of the High Court defrauded a company from Kaduna State using forged documents of the High Court of Bauchi State. The company petitioned them to the AIG Zone 12, Bauchi. They were investigated and charged to Court by the Police and subsequently remanded at Correctional Service facility”.

According to her, “All these fraudulent contractual transactions being entered into by these enemies of the judiciary to defraud innocent people are with full support and active connivance of their godfather who is a senior member of the organization operating behind the scene and share in the proceeds of the fraud”.

“It is worrisome that we are fighting to stop these unfortunate activities in the judiciary by putting measures in place to check the menace but the perpetrators are fighting us back using religion. My intention is to extend the security documents to the Sharia Court of Appeal so as to carry the Hon. Grand Kadi along to check and stem the tide of this menace”, She added.

Umar stressed that, “It is unfortunate that people of questionable character are using religion cards to sustain and maintain their fraudulent activities. I am advising the general public to verify any misinformation and even look at the standing and antecedent of the people dishing out the misinformation”.

She further called on the general public to always verify and ascertain what contributions the peddlers of such rumors have made to the religion they are now using to sustain their nefarious activities “and the contribution | personally made to the religion to determine who among us is undermining the religion” .

The Chief Judge declared that, “Our policies are always opened and transparent. The fact that we are conservative and don’t always respond to issues unnecessarily does not mean we will not set the record straight”.

She congratulated the newly appointed and sworn in Commissioners for Oath, from the Sharia Court Appeal Division of the Bauchi State Judiciary and also urged them to shun all forms of corruption, malpractices and unethical behaviour in the discharge of the onerous responsibilities bestowed on them.

She added that, “With their appointment and swearing in today, Bauchi State Judiciary has a complete set of Commissioners for Oath havin earlier appointed and sworn in that of the High Court Division”.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

