Bauchi declares Monday public holiday for continuous voters’ registration

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed has declared Monday, 27th June, 2022, as a state-wide Public Holiday.

The holiday is to enable citizens of the State who have attained the age of 18 years after the 2019 General Elections or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to take advantage of the on -going INEC Continuous Voters Registration Exercise and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

Mohammed equally expressed serious concern on the low turn-out of eligible Voters and therefore directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Board Chairmen, Directors- General, Executive Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries, and other public office holders, to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilize eligible registrants to come out en-mass and get registered.

“Residents of the state are hereby advised to ensure that they get registered to be able to participate in the 2023 General elections”, a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor stated.

