News
Bauchi deputy governor, Baba Tela, dismisses report of resignation
The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, has dismissed a report on his resignation.
A report emerged on social media recently that Baba Tela has resigned as the deputy governor of Bauchi State.
However, in a statement issued on Thursday by the Press Secretary in his office, Sani Mu’azu Ilellah, the deputy governor dismissed the report and urged the people of the state to disregard it.
The statement read: “The attention of the Deputy Governor Bauchi State, Sen. Baba Tela, has been drawn to fake news on social media to the effect that the Deputy Governor has resigned from his position. The statement/report on social media is a figment of the imagination of the writer.
“For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to assure the peace-loving and hard-working people of Bauchi State, in particular, and the nation in general, that Sen. Bala Tela has not resigned as the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.
“His Excellency remains committed to the objectives and ideals of the Government of Bauchi State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed”, the statement stated further.”
