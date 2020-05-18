Bauchi discharges another set of 20 COVID-19 patients

The Bauchi State Government on Monday announced the discharge of 20 COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres after fully recovering from the disease.

The state Governor Bala Mohammed, who made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning, appreciated the medical workers in the state, the state Taskforce on COVID-19, the security agencies and the people of the state for their cooperation in confronting the pandemic.

The discharge of the 20 patients brings to 89 the total number of COVID-19 patients so far discharged in the state.

Governor Mohammed tweeted: “I am excited to announce the full recovery and discharge of another 20 formerly #COVID19 patients from our isolation centres. This brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 89.

“As a State, we remain thankful to Allah for these successes and to our medical personnel for their steadfastness.

“I also thank the State TaskForce on #COVID19 led by my deputy, and the security outfits and all stakeholders for their unrelenting efforts in these peculiar times.

“Importantly also, I commend all indigenes and residents of the state for their cooperation during this phase.”

