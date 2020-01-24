Bauchi discovers 3 new cases of Lassa fever

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency on Friday confirmed three new cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing, said there has not been any record of death in Bauchi since the outbreak of the disease.

He said the Lassa fever epidemic was not new in the state, adding that the three new cases were established from the sample of 15 suspected cases sent to the National Disease Control Center (NDCC) in Abuja for authentication.

Mohammed said: “There was news of deaths in Kano resulting from Lassa fever and a lot of speculations going on in Bauchi. But so far, we have established three new cases of Lassa fever from the 15 suspected cases. The three cases have already turned out positive.

“The report is that a lady suspected to be carrying Lassa fever came back to Bauchi city from Kano to see her family, from where she travelled to her village in Toro local government area. That was where the infection started. But I don’t want to say anything more because as an epidemiologist, I don’t talk about what I have not been able to ascertain its fact. But the initial stage of the infection happened in Toro.”

