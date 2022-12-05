Bauchi education commissioner resigns

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, has resigned from the State Executive Council.

Tilde confirmed the development on his Facebook page on Monday.

The ex-commissioner said he had earlier sent his resignation letter to Governor Bala Mohammed for his approval.

He wrote: “That was my prayer as I left my office last Thursday after writing a letter to His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi State, to allow me attend to a call of an associate who direly needs my services.



“Few minutes ago, Today, 5 December 2022, I received a letter from the Secretary to the Government conveying my release by His Excellency. In it the Secretary conveyed “the appreciation of the Executive Governor for your contribution to the Education Sector and wish you well in your future endeavour.

“I am happy to see the peaceful ending of what have been very exacting but fruitful years and will ever remain grateful to God who stood by me until the last minute. It was natural that the above verse came to mind as I was taking a memorable snapshot of the office. I pray that he will also be with me in my new assignment.”

