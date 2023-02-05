Bauchi elders accuse Buhari’s minister, Sadiya Farouk, of vote-buying, want her suspended

Members of Bauchi Elders for Sustainable Development have raised the alarm alleging that the activities of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya, Umar Farouk portends vote-buying in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi State.

The Forum therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, call the Minister to order, to avoid impending breach of law and order in the state.

The alarm was raised on Sunday, by Yahaya Idris Sulaiman while addressing Journalists on behalf of the Bauchi Elders for Sustainable Development.

According to him, the call on President Buhari became necessary considering the alleged activities in the Ministry which they said, if left unchecked, may cause disaffection among people of Bauchi State and lead to an unwanted situation of breach of peace.

Yahaya Suleiman opined that unless urgent action was taken by the president, conduct of the 2023 general elections in Bauchi state was threatened by the activities of the minister.

According to him, “Part of the resolutions we arrived at is to remind Mr President of the roles we played in his election the two terms he spent as President. We felt that he should not pay us back by trying to impose someone upon people of the state as governor.

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is a forthright person, you cannot associate him with any corruption allegation. But, as it is now, there is an issue which requires his urgent attention and action before it escalates, we are sure that he is not aware of it or he has been shielded by a few people,” he said.

Yahaya Suleiman claimed that “officials of Ministry are going about collecting data of people with the hope of making money transfers to their accounts at this period of election. This can amount to vote buying which may sway the attention of the electorate away from what they may have in mind to do”.

He alleged that they got information about what was happening at the Ministry through some of the officials adding that the Ministry was getting its allocation from the federal purse but using it on some sections of the state under the pretence of helping women and other vulnerable people.

Read also:Nigerian govt spent $5bn fighting poverty in five years —Sadiya Farouk

He further opined that what was happening can be likened to vote buying with the intention of swaying votes in favour of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

During question and answers session, he declared that though he is a member of the PDP, he was not sponsored by the PDP to raise the observation contained in the press conference but acting as a concerned citizen of Bauchi State alongside members of his group.

He emphasized that the activities of the Ministry and the Minister should be suspended for now until after the elections saying that such will further endear the President to the people of the state who have created a love bond for him over the years since he joined partisan politics

Challenged to justify the issues he raised considering the growing popularity of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Yahaya Suleiman said that, “What we are saying is not about partisan politics, we are talking about fairness and equity. Let the people be allowed to elect their favourite candidate without buying their votes and consciences.”

He continued that, “We are speaking on behalf of the people of the state demanding for the suspension of all activities of the Ministry in the state. If that is not done, then we will be forced to agree that there is an ulterior motive by the President, that was the reason for calling you, Journalists to hear our voices.”

He also called on the President to as a matter of fairness and justice, remove the Minister having married an indegene of Bauchi State and ceased to be from the state she is presently representing stressing that as it is now, Bauchi North Senatorial District is having three Ministers in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Yahaya Suleiman concluded by saying, “We are not alleging any misappropriation in the Ministry but in fairness, the activities should be suspended for now.”

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now