Bauchi Emirate Council suspends Dogara over last attack on Emirs

Embattled former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara has been suspended as the Jakadan Bauchi indefinitely.

The suspension of Yakubu Dogara who is currently the member representing Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives is following what has been assumed to be his complicity in the crisis that disrupted the memorial service for the late leader of the Sayawa nation, Baba Peter Gonto late last year.

The suspension was approved by the Bauchi Emirate Council after its deliberations on the allegations brought against the former Speaker before the Emirate Council chaired by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu.

With the suspension which takes immediate effect, he therefore ceased to use the title of Jakadan Bauchi for any form of identification attached to his name.

The decision of the Emirate Council was conveyed by the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Ibrahim Saidu Jahun while speaking to Journalists on Monday at the Palace on behalf of the Emir saying that the suspension was with immediate effect pending the determination of a case on the matter which was instituted by the State Government indicting Yakubu Dogara.

The Emirate Council lamented that, it was uncalled for, that Yakubu Dogara, being one of those who was from Bogoro LGA and a traditional title holder of the revered Bauchi Emirate Council among Emirate Councils in the North to be suspected to be one of those behind the attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

The representative of the Emir stated that, “At the recent Council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay on one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional title holder who was mentioned as one misleading the people and perpetrating the incident”.

He added that, “More surprisingly, he did not sympathize nor show any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass. The Emirate Council has therefore decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case against him by the court,”.

It would be recalled that on the morning of Friday, 31st December, 2021, the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman were attacked by hoodlums while on their way to Bogoro to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launching during which the official car of the Emir of Dass was smashed alongside other cars in the convoys.

Bauchi State Government had instituted a criminal case at the state High Court against Dogara and 27 others suspected to have been linked to the crisis.

Many groups particularly youths and students from the Emirate had agitated for his suspension for what they described as disrespect to the Emirs.

There was no reaction from the suspended Yakubu Dogara as of the time of filing the report as his Media aide, Hassana Turaki did not respond to messages sent to his mobile number.

﻿By Yemi Kanji

