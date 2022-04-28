Bauchi FRSC deploys 978 officials for Eid-el-Fitir patrol operations

Bauchi State Sector Command of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a total of 978 personnel made up of Regular and Special Marshals for the Eid-el-Fitir celebration across the state.

A statement from the Command contained that the deployment was to take care of First road traffic control (RTC) respondence from Five major routes in and out of Bauchi State before, during and after the festival.

For Logistics, the Command has deployed 6 Ambulances, 10 Patrol Vehicles, One heavy duty tow truck, two power Bikes mainly for Highway surveillance, Speed Control Patrol and alert to motorists of obstructions and failed part of highways.

Also, communication equipment will be put at their optimum level, while inter connectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies network are all connected for prompt response and synergy for hitch-free Salah Festival. The free toll nos are:122 & 112 which remains updated.

The Command added that health Service providers are also in collaboration with the Command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality.

The Station Offices in the 20 LGAs of the State are fully activated to ensure prompt response to Road Traffic issues, clear obstructions, RTC. PE & Traffic Control.

To that effect, two road side Clinics to manage RTC Victims and the immediate community as well as five help Areas to be positioned in all routes in and out of Bauchi .

There will also be aggressive motor park public enlightenment, effective utilisation of Media, Local Associations , Community and Religious Leaders which remains major Stakeholders in the crusade of safety during and after the festival.

The Special operations activities which will run from 29th April to 4th May, 2022 remains 24/7 throughout the 7 days as stated in the release by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Ibrahim.

By Yemi Kanji

