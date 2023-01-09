Bauchi FRSC introduces alcohol detector on commercial drivers

Determined to reduce the influence of alcohol in contribution of cause of road traffic crashes (RTC), Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has introduced breathalyser.

It is a device that can detect the volume of alcohol content in the body systems of commercial drivers in order to ensure reduction in the spate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

Speaking during the administration of the device on commercial drivers plying the Bauchi-Kano route at the Awala branch park on Monday, the Sector Commander, FRSC Rs. 12.1, Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, said that any driver found culpable will not be allowed to drive.

The Sector Commander also explained that the device was not only for the detection of alcohol but any other substances that could tamper with an individual’s body system to the level of intoxication.

According to him, “If any driver is found guilty, the Corps will offer necessary advices and also take away the vehicle from the driver from the point of contact.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that “If it happens at the park, we will immediately inform the executive members that this man has some level of alcohol in his body system and for that, they should take the vehicle away from him.”

Read also:Buhari appoints Biu as FRSC Corps Marshall

He then commended that, “The cooperation from the transport union in Bauchi state is quite commendable and the exercise has been quite fruitful.”

The Sector Commander further explained that, “One thing about the device is that the moment the body system is tampered with as a result of whatever goes in it, automatically, it’s not left out either.”

He also said that, “The device would detect anything within the system and that’s why we ask them to breathe in and breathe out during the test and by the time you breathe out the air in your body system, it would show that something is abnormal, be it drug or alcohol.”

Yusuf Abdullahi further stated that the exercise would be sustained as the machines are permanently with its Road Marshals, adding that the personnel will also visit parks where drivers load passengers to conduct the test on a regularly basis but impromptu and randomly.

He called on all commercial drivers to abstain from taking alcohol and other substances that could affect their state of mind behind the wheels and to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

He stressed that, “There are some lifestyles that can not be co-opted into the driving profession and if you must take driving as a profession, some of those negative lifestyles that contravene the traffic profession should be dropped.”

“By the time we are able to do away with those lifestyles before going into the driving profession, we will adhere strictly to the driving rules and regulations and that would go a long way in boosting our performance and aid us in our driving profession,” he said.

The Sector Commander also urged passengers to always speak up whenever they realize that a driver is not obeying the traffic rules and regulations, saying this will go a long way in mitigating the level of road crashes.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Park, Auwal Ibrahim lauded the FRSC for coming up with such a ‘life saving’ initiative.

He urged passengers in the park to always look out for the phone numbers written in their ticket to call and complain about the recklessness of any driver from the park. All the drivers tested with the device came out negative.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now