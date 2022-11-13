Bauchi Gov advocates constitutional amendment to assign roles to traditional institutions

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has advocated to the National Assembly to as a matter of necessity, cause amendment to the constitution with a view to assigning specific roles to traditional institutions considering their roles in the socio-economic development of the country.

The governor stated this on Sunday in Misau, headquarters of Misau LGA during the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 11th Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman.

He stated that traditional rulers play a vital role at ensuring the peace and stability of their respective domains, hence they should be carried along in the affairs of the nation.

He however charged traditional rulers in the state to ensure that they strike a balance between tradition and modernity by keeping pace with the dynamics and complexities with modern society while exercising thier authorities.

According to him, “Traditional Rulers should ensure that they bring their wealth of knowledge and experience into play in the discharge of their duties to the office of the Emir” .

He stressed that, “You should be on the same page with the government of day by offering constructive and intellectual contributions for the economic, political and social development of your people and the state in general ”

He added that, “I am calling on the new Emir of Misau to work harmoniously with his colleagues in strengthening the traditional institution and move the state forward” .

According to him, “As the custodian of the tradition and culture of the people of Misau Emirate, you should be firm and fair and adhere strictly to the oath of office and allegiance that you have sworn to. I need not tell you to carry members of your Emirate Council along in the discharge of your duties as the new Emir”

“It is of paramount importance for an Emir to work towards ensuring the well-being of his subjects and attract large development projects under the atmosphere of peace and stability.It is therefore my hope that the reign of Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman as the 11th Emir of Misau will witness harmony, economic prosperity and political stability” he said

The Governor urged traditional rulers in the state of cultivate the practice of monitoring strange movements and strangers in their respective domains, stressing that the people should be sensitized to cooperate and provide actionable intelligence to security agents to uncover the activities that are capable of disrupting the peaceful coexistence.

He said cases of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other social vices must be checked with the co-operation of traditional rulers, warning that government will hesitate to sanction any traditional ruler that is guilty of supporting criminals or refusing to report criminal activities in his area of jurisdiction.

Responding, the new Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman appreciated the state governor for the recognition and lauded him for his giant developmental projects which he said cut across the state.

He promised to live up to expectation in the discharge of the new responsibility vested on him as the new Emir saying that he will be fair and just to all his subjects as well as carrying all the members of his council along in affairs of the Emirate.

By Yemi Kanji

