Bauchi Gov advocates for state police as panacea to insecurity, terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has re-echoed calls for the establishment of state police in order to effectively tackle the menace of terrorism and insurgency.

Mohammed further stated that this is necessary in order to guarantee peace and stability for the Nigerian populace.

The Bauchi Governor made this disclosure during the Fourth North-East Governors’ Forum meeting, held in Bauchi on Wednesday, March 3.

According to him, the state police if established, would provide complementary efforts for the activities of the federal police and wider coverage of police protection and other relevant engagements.

Mohammed, however, commended the Nigerian Police Force for its doggedness and unwavering efforts at promoting security, especially in the areas of crime detection, prosecution and discharge of other mandatory duties.

Furthermore, Mohammed stated that the forum would construct roads in each of the member-states through peer review of its activities, stressing “we will further link our states with access roads for effective transactions”.

READ ALSO: Bauchi gov defends open grazing but punished Abuja residents for trespassing – Falana

The governor said that his administration was presently engaged in the provision of needed infrastructure aimed at making the state assume its expected cosmopolitan status.

“We have employed no fewer than 10,000 artisans as part of our drive to empower the youth and generate employment,” he said.

He also condemned what he called indiscriminate attacks on soft targets and the military, even as commended the nation’s armed forces for its gallantry and exceptional performance in confronting insurgents, armed bandits and other criminals in the country.

Ripples Nigeria garnered that the meeting was attended by Governors Baba Gana Zulum (Borno), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), while Yobe and Taraba states were represented by their deputy governors.

Join the conversation

Opinions