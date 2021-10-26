Bauchi gov appoints 15 special advisers, six heads of agencies

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 15 special advisers and six heads of government agencies in the state.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi, the appointments were based on the track records of the individuals.

According to him, the new appointees had since been deployed to their respective positions.

The special advisers were – Hashimu Yakubu, Prof. Sani Malam, Sanusi Isa, Danladi Danbaba, Abdon Gin, Ahmed Mohammed, and Tukur Adamu.

Others were – Maula Aliyu, Zainab Rufai, Kefas Magaji, USA Babayo, Abubakar Salihu, Abubakar Faggo, Garba Kawu and Adamu Madaki.

The statement read: “The head of agencies were – Babayo Madara, state Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASS), Dr. Sambo Alkali, Hospital Board and Yalwa Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi Agency for Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (BASOVCA).

“Others were – Nasiru Hamma, Chairman, Bauchi State Nomadic Education Agency (BASANE), Dr. Abdurrahaman Idris, Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, and Mas’udu Aliyu, Chairman, Drugs Consumables Agency.”

