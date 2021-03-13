Bauchi gov, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, on Saturday received the jabs of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Bala Tela; and other members of the State Executive Council including the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo; the Chief of Staff to the governor, Ladan Salihu; the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed and one Mohammed Maigoro, also received the vaccine at the Government House in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who addressed journalists shortly after he was vaccinated, said his decision to receive the vaccine was to show Nigerians that it was safe.

He urged the traditional and religious leaders to go out and sensitise the people that there was no harm in the vaccines.

The governor urged the Federal Government to ensure that the vaccines reached all Nigerians, saying the 80,570 doses of vaccines released to Bauchi were not enough for a state with eight million population.

Mohammed said: “I’m urging us, especially, the federal government that this vaccination and purchase of vaccines is given the desired attention it requires and it should be done timely.”`

