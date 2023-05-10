Bauchi Gov directs Commissioners, SAs to prepare handover notes

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has directed Commissioners and Special Advisers who are members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to prepare their handover notes preparatory to the dissolution of the cabinet.

The Governor was speaking during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Wednesday at the Council Chambers of the new Governor’s Office.

Bala Mohammed though did not announce the dissolution of the Cabinet, commemded the Commissioners and Special Advisers for contributing to the successes recorded by the administration in the last 4 years.

Bala Mohammed emphasized that not all of them would be reappointed after the swearing in for the second term saying, “Even those of you that may be lucky to be reappointed may not go back to the offices you are holding now.”

He concluded saying, “If time permits before inauguration, the Council may meet again but if not, I appreciate your support and cooperation over these memorable 4 years of unprecedented service to the people of Bauchi State.”

By Yemi Kanji

