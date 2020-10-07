Bauchi gov, Mohammed, appoints new Head of Service

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has sworn in a new Head of Civil Service (HoS), Dr Bala Lukshi in an acting capacity filling the void which was created last month.

While speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed enjoined the new Head of Service to do his best for better service delivery.

Governor Mohammed who was represented during the swearing in ceremony by his Deputy, Baba Tela, also expressed concern at the rate of fraudulent activities currently going on in the state civil service.

He urged the new Head of Service to support the state government in its determination to tackle all the challenges in the civil service and also reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards repositioning the civil service in order to reform the sector to ensure effective service delivery.

Recall that the former Head of Service, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji was sacked in September by Governor Mohammed in a letter last month by the Director of Press Affairs, Government House, Suleiman Dambam, after a trail of fraudulent activities were uncovered in the state civil service.

