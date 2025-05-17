Bauchi gov, Mohammed, donates N100m to victims of attacks

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has announced a donation of N100m to be divided among families of 23 people who lost their lives when armed bandits attacked some villages in Gwana District of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State.

The beneficiaries of the monetary gesture are 13 members of the Vigilante groups and 10 civilians who were Fulani cattle herders whose cattle were rustled by the bandits during the attack.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims at the Palace of the District Head of Duguri in Alkaleri LGA.

He explained that each family of the Thirteen vigilante members will get N5m while each family of the Fulani will get the sum of N3m as support for the families at this moment of grief.

Bala Mohammed also announced the sum of N20m to the members of the vigilante groups in the area explaining that N10m is for them to procure necessary tools needed for their operations while the N10m was an immediate welfare for all of them.

Furthermore, the Governor announced that 500 of them will be offered permanent employment and be placed on the minimum wage of N70,000 per month assuring that before the end of the year, 2025, a total of 2100 of them will be employed onto the state civil service.

The governor said, “I believe this period is a test for us because we lost 23 people, 10 civilians and about 13 vigilante members. We are here on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State to commiserate with this community. The community of Alkaleri, especially Gwana, Yelwa-Duguri and part of Bauchi Local Government.”

According to him,”So the loss is not that only our people that were killed. Our vigilantes, our security forces also decimated over 60 of them. This is to show the chivalry and the courage of our people despite their superior fire power, we were able to contain them through these young and able bodied vigilantes and security agencies.”

The governor further stated that, “And I want to convey to you, the commiseration of the Federal Government, especially the office of the National Security Adviser. We are going to get a lot of assistance In-Sha-Allah from the security agencies more than what we are getting before.”

Bala Mohammed further reprimanded the communities to be wary of informants, stating “they are the ones giving us a way.

“They are the ones that are sabotaging us and they are living with us. They are worse than the miscreants and the bad people that came from other places.

“I will enjoin the District Heads, the Village Heads and other leaders down the line to look around and fish out these people so we can deal with them decisively through the security agencies,” he added.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairperson of Alkaleri LGC, Hassan Garba Bajama expressed appreciation for the prompt response of the state government to the incident saying that it has given the people hope.

By: Yemi Kanji

