Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, explains why he dropped deputy, Tela, dissolves cabinet

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has declared that it was not his intention to drop his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela as a running mate during the last general elections, but was forced to do so due to political permutations.

The governor made the declaration on Thursday while addressing members of the State Executive Council (SEC) for the last time before the dissolution of the Council preparatory to his inauguration for a second term.

According to him, “This cabinet is the engine room of the administration, my Deputy is here, even though I am not going with him for the second term but he is part and parcel of my administration because we are there in the same political party but it was permutations that left him out of the system.”

Gov Mohammed added that, “Certainly, I don’t have any qualms with him, he is my brother even before we came here, he has been a friend. Nobody should go with the impression that we are not together, it is just the issue of political permutations and so on and so forth.”

To his appointees, he said, “Let us find it to forgive each other because there is no way we would not have offended each other. I have forgiven you, you too should find it in your hearts to forgive my shortcomings, they were done in the best interest of the state”.

He also attributed the successes of the past four years of his first term to the support and cooperation of the members of the SEC saying that, “We have really come thus far because of our working together for the good of the state.”

The Governor boasted that his administration has been able to fulfil all the campaign promises in the areas of roads construction particularly rural roads opening up the villages, schools, health facilities, housing for the people, provision of agricultural inputs and other areas.

He however regretted that, “What we have not been able to do is the human capital development, but, we will do that very soon so that there will be effective service delivery to the general public.”

Meanwhile, Sen Mohammed on Thursday, approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with immediate effect.

The dissolved members of the cabinet included Commissioners and Special Advisers who have served in that capacity in the last 4 years of the first term of the administration.

The announcement of the dissolution was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the valedictory session of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

The SSG said that others affected are Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointess heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He however said the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary retained their position till the inauguration period.

