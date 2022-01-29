Bauchi gov, Mohammed, insists north must produce president in 2023

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has disagreed with those advocating that the South-East should produce the next president in 2023, insisting that it was the turn of the North to produce the next president.

Mohammed, who is also eyeing the exalted position himself, made the assertion on Friday when the ‘Contact and Consultation Committee’ he set up for his presidential ambition, met with him at the Government House in Bauchi, to give him a situation report on their consultations.

The Committee had gone round some states in the country to feel the pulse of the people and to also sell Mohammed as a credible candidate for the 2023 election.

While receiving the report, the Bauchi Governor said “it is the turn of the North to produce the president as Nigeria’s presidency was not for any section of the country but for everyone.”

READ ALSO: Atiku too old to contest 2023 Presidency —Former aide, Afegbua

“I am very happy at the work done by this committee. I want to let all Nigerians, especially those clamouring for the 2023 presidency to go to the south, that it is the turn of the north to produce the next president.

“We are aware of the agitations of the southern part of the country because the leader of the country today, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the North, will finish his tenure in 2023, so power should rotate to the South.

“But I want to say that I am in PDP, I am not in APC. It is the APC that has this burden of zoning the presidency to the South.

“In my party, the last President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was from the South and he was my President.

“During this period, my party was at the center for 16 years; 14 of those years were led by people from the South, so where is the justice and the justification? Therefore, it is the turn of the North to produce the next President,” Mohammed said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now