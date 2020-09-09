Bauchi gov, Mohammed, reads riot act to perpetrators of gender-based violence in his domain

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has declared that his administration will not grant pardon to anyone found guilty of gender-based violence and rape in his domain.

Governor Mohammed who made the declaration on Tuesday evening when he received members of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, who paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House, Bauchi, warned that anyone found guilty will be punished accordingly.

While reading the riot act, Governor Mohammed said that with the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act operational in the state, anyone caught perpetrating gender violence or rape will be subjected to the provisions of the law.

He said; ‘My administration will not grant pardon to those found guilty of gender-based violence and rape which will in turn serve in as deterrent to others found guilty of such a crime.”

Governor Mohammed submitted that the formation of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence was timely.

He said; “The committee will sensitize the people of the state across its length and breadth on the dangers associated with sexual and gender-based violence.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt dissolves local council caretaker committees

“Sexual and gender-based violence have become a scourge not only in the state but also across the country and I will also like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to the state House of Assembly for enacting the VAAP Act.

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has read the Riot Act to perpetrators of gender-based violence and rapists in the state, warning that anyone found guilty of the acts will be punished accordingly. He also apologised to Bauchi women for mistakenly granting pardon to a rapist.

The governor read the Act on Tuesday evening when he received members of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, led by the governor’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, who paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House, Bauchi.

According to the governor, with the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act operational in the state, anyone caught perpetrating gender violence or rape will be subjected to the provisions of the law.

He added that his administration will not grant pardon to those found guilty of gender-based violence and rape. This, he said, will serve as deterrent to others.

Governor Mohammed submitted that the formation of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence was timely.

The committee, the governor noted, will sensitize the people of the state across its length and breadth on the dangers associated with sexual and gender-based violence.

He stated that sexual and gender-based violence have become a scourge not only in the state but also across the country while also expressing gratitude to the state House of Assembly for enacting the VAAP Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions