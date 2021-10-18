News
Bauchi gov suspends children agency’s chief for alleged misconduct
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Executive Chairperson of the state’s Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), Hassana Arkila, over alleged misconduct.
The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.
He said the chairperson’s suspension which was to pave way for proper investigation into dealings at the BASOVCA took immediate effect.
The statement read: “The suspension order which is with immediate effect is to allow for proper investigation into the affairs of the agency following alleged misconduct.
“Consequently, she (Arkila) is directed to hand over the affairs of the agency to the most senior officer in the organization pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government.”
