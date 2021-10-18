Bauchi gov suspends children agency’s chief for alleged misconduct

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Executive Chairperson of the state’s Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), Hassana Arkila, over alleged misconduct.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the chairperson’s suspension which was to pave way for proper investigation into dealings at the BASOVCA took immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Niger gov echoes Bala Mohammed, says herdsmen have been neglected for too long

The statement read: “The suspension order which is with immediate effect is to allow for proper investigation into the affairs of the agency following alleged misconduct.

“Consequently, she (Arkila) is directed to hand over the affairs of the agency to the most senior officer in the organization pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now