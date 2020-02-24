Bauchi Gov suspends LG chairman over invite by EFCC

Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State on Monday suspended the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kirfi Local Government Area, Alhaji Baffa Bara.

The suspension was announced in a statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the governor in Bauchi, the state capital.

The suspended chairman was directed to hand over the mantle of administration of the council to the Deputy Chairman along with all government property in his possession.

The statement read in part, “These issues of financial impropriety had culminated to Bara’s invitation by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission which the state government viewed as a very serious embarrassment that can not be tolerated.

Read also: Southeast youths call for arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders

“Gov. Bala Mohammad has approved the suspension of Baffa Bara, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kirfi LGA of the State.

“The suspension was due to his nonchalant attitude in running the affairs of the local government and other issues of financial impropriety which culminated to his invitation by the EFCC which the state government viewed as a very serious embarrassment that can not be tolerated.

“Government also observed that the suspended chairman had not been engaging stakeholders from the LGA as directed by the state governor.

“This act violates the principle of fair representation and participatory democracy as envisaged by the present administration in the state,” said Gidado.

Join the conversation

Opinions