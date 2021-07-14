Bauchi gov vows to deal with monarchs colluding with criminals to wreak mayhem in state

Amidst the raging insecurity in various parts of the country, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, on Tuesday, accused some members of the traditional institution in the state of being in cahoots with criminals who unleash mayhem on residents.

Mohammed made this assertion in Darazo Local Government Area of the state, while distributing some empowerment items and cash to the youth and women in the area.

Consequently, the Governor warned that anyone found wanting would be seriously prosecuted.

He further added that the state government would no longer tolerate any compromise that would keep endangering the lives and property of its citizens.

Read also: We know individuals behind banditry, kidnapping in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

Mohammed assured that the government was prepared to flush-out all the people sponsoring or aiding criminality in the state.

“Some of the members of our traditional institutions are compromised, allowing strange people, people with criminal backgrounds just because of the small peanuts they will get.

“We will not spare anybody, even though I am a member of the traditional institution.

”If anybody is found wanting, we will discipline him because we will not allow the traditional institutions to compromise and bring people that will make our lives and property compromised.

“I also want to say to our people that we should always be together, we should eschew rumour mongering, hatred, treachery, and mischief.

“I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes but certainly, we are not afraid of them.

“You’ve seen what is manifesting in Bauchi recently, criminality everywhere, kidnapping and stealing. We have a security board and we know those behind it,” the governor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions