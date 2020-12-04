Bauchi gov warns FRSC against extortion of motorists

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has warned the police and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) against extortion of drivers.

Mohammed gave the warning while distributing 655 tricycles and 154 commercial buses to beneficiaries on Thursday, as part of the state’s economic empowerment Programme to reduce unemployment.

According to him, the illegal activities of the FRSC personnel extorting money from motorists and road users was a major concern and had become a hindrance to free flow of traffic.

Mohammed said he would not allow the people of the state to be subjected to the agony of Unnecessary collection.

“I want to call on other enforcing agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps to do same. I have noticed that sometimes they stay within the town collecting money from drivers and forcing them into unnecessary problems.

“I will not allow that. I have already initiated discussion with the state House of Assembly and the Chief Judge. We are going to come up with executive orders that will make us safe and secure in all aspects of our national lives. We must do that in order to provide some support to our people,” he said.

Read also: Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi tests positive for coronavirus

Mohammed also informed that his administration had created Bauchi State Roads Transport Agency (BAROTA), the idea of which he said was copied from Kano State.

He said: “We are going to build so many parks because our road corridors have become parks. Our road corridors have become markets, we cannot afford that even for our own conveniences.

“Of course, I can see and reason with the transport union and transport users. Sometimes, they are subjected to a lot of problems and challenges ranging from people that are trying to make some enforcements.”

He however, urged the agency to enforce road traffic rules while warning that they enforce these rules with human face.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions