Bauchi gov will soon defect to APC – Zulum | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Bauchi gov will soon defect to APC – Zulum
The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday predicted that his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, would soon switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Zulum stated this at the fourth North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) meeting currently holding in Bauchi State.
He said it was just a matter of time before Mohammed, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dumps the opposition party and pitch his tent with the APC.
Zulum said: “I want to express my appreciation to my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State, and my other colleagues for giving me the support to take the North-East Governors’ Forum to a greater height and indeed to the next level.
READ ALSO: Two APC House of Assembly members defect to PDP in Bauchi
“The only quarrel that I am having with my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State, is his refusal to come into the APC. But Insha Allah, very soon, he will join us. He will join the progressives. I am here to support him.”
Other governors at the meeting were Mohammed, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).
Yobe and Taraba States were represented by their deputy governors.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...