Bauchi gov will soon defect to APC – Zulum | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday predicted that his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, would soon switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zulum stated this at the fourth North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) meeting currently holding in Bauchi State.

He said it was just a matter of time before Mohammed, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dumps the opposition party and pitch his tent with the APC.

Zulum said: “I want to express my appreciation to my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State, and my other colleagues for giving me the support to take the North-East Governors’ Forum to a greater height and indeed to the next level.

“The only quarrel that I am having with my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State, is his refusal to come into the APC. But Insha Allah, very soon, he will join us. He will join the progressives. I am here to support him.”

Other governors at the meeting were Mohammed, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).

Yobe and Taraba States were represented by their deputy governors.

