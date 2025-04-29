Bauchi Governor appoints 173 new political aides

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of 173 aides in a move he said was aimed at reinvigorating the machinery of governance and deepening participatory leadership.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the Governor approved the appointees as Principal Special Assistants ( PSA ) Senior Special Assistants ( SSA ) Special Assistants (SA ) and Personal Assistants (PA).

Mukhtar Gidado stated in the statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, that the appointments are part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to ensure greater inclusion, enhance service delivery, and foster a government that reflects the diverse interests and aspirations of the people of Bauchi State.

READ ALSO: ‘Your attack on Gov. Mohammed self-serving, baseless’, Bauchi Speaker blasts Dogara

He explained that the newly appointed aides are largely former political office holders at the national, state, and local government levels.

Mohammed, according to the Media Aide, congratulated the appointees and urged them to see their appointments as a call to greater service.

The details of the appointees indicated that 12 people were appointed as Principal Special Assistants (PSA) on Political /Community Relations; Sixty-One as Senior Special Assistants (SSA) on Political / Community Relations; Thirty-Eight Special Assistants (SA) – on Political /Community Relations and Sixty-three Personal Assistants (PA) – on Political /Community Relations.

All the appointments are to take immediate effect.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now