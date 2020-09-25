Bauchi governor sacks Head of Service | Ripples Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday sacked the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, with immediate effect.

The Director of Press Affairs, Government House, Suleiman Dambam, who disclosed this in a letter released to journalists on Friday night, said the governor has appointed Dr. Bala Lukshi as the acting Head of service.

He said Lukshi’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The letter read: “I write to convey my decision for your appointment as Acting Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State with effect from 25 September, 2020.

“Your appointment as the Acting Head of Civil Service is made at a time when the present administration in the state is making effort to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the state Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt uncovers 396 ghost workers

“I would therefore expect that you will implore everything at your disposal to turn the service to objectivity, thoroughness, commitment, and patriotism.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, it is my hope that you will justify the confidence reposed, in you by bringing your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your new duties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions